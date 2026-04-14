Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington to be limited to ceasefire — TV

TUNIS, April 14. /TASS/. The upcoming Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel will focus exclusively on achieving a ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported, citing an official.

According to the TV channel, Beirut’s position "is clear and proceeds from the priority of reaching a ceasefire," while acknowledging that "the official mandate of the Lebanese ambassador in Washington is limited to discussing" this issue. The source noted that the upcoming meeting "is preparatory in nature." He emphasized that "the participation of the US Secretary of State in the talks with Israel proves US support" of this process.

Earlier, an Arab diplomatic source told TASS that reaching a new agreement on a ceasefire with Israel is a priority for the upcoming Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington.