Indonesia says Russia holds strategic position at global level — cabinet secretary

TOKYO, April 14. /TASS/. Indonesia acknowledges the strategic role of Russia, which is a major power and key partner of the country, Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said following talks between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"We acknowledge Russia’s strategic position at the global level, including its role as the Security Council member with veto power and one of the BRICS founders," he said, as cited by the Antara news agency. He emphasized that Russia is one of the major global powers rich in natural resources, which makes it a key partner for Indonesia in terms of long-term development.

The cabinet secretary also noted that the meeting between the countries’ leaders reflects a strengthening of bilateral relations over the past year. "President Prabowo and President Putin held their last meeting in Moscow in December, over the past year they met five times on different occasions," Teddy Indra Wijaya stressed.

On April 13, the Russian president hosted talks in the Kremlin with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. At the meeting, the Russian leader said that the strategic nature of relations between the countries is, most importantly, reflected in the field of economy, as trade volume between the states increased by 12.5% over the past year. The Indonesian president, in turn, noted Russia’s positive contribution to global geopolitical processes, particularly amid ongoing global uncertainty. He also expressed gratitude to Putin and the Russian government for the support provided by Moscow to Jakarta, and thanked Russia for helping fast-track his country into BRICS.