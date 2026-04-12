Iranian delegation leaves Pakistan after talks with US — TV

NEW YORK, April 12. /TASS/. The Iranian delegation has left the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad after talks with the United States, CNN reported.

According to earlier reports, the US delegation left Pakistan.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. No details of a potential new round of talks are available so far.