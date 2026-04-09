Israeli strikes on Lebanon pose grave risk to Iran-US ceasefire — UN

UNITED NATIONS, April 9. /TASS/. Israeli strikes on Lebanon threaten to disrupt the ceasefire between the US and Israel, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes.

"The secretary-general unequivocally condemns the massive strikes by Israel across Lebanon on April 8 that resulted in hundreds of civilians being killed and injured, including children, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. The secretary-general strongly condemns the loss of civilian lives and is deeply alarmed by the mounting toll on civilians," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, said in a statement.

"With the announcement of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, the ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region. The secretary-general reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities," he added.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. The US leader said the decision was subject to Iran agreeing to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, Iran’s 10-point proposal is "a workable basis on which to negotiate." Tehran, in turn, agreed to cease retaliatory strikes if it was no longer attacked. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has acted as a mediator between the parties, invited them to visit Islamabad on April 10 for talks. According to the Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster, the parties are expected to hold direct negotiations.

On Wednesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that three key provisions of the ceasefire agreement had been violated before the talks began. These violations include the incursion into Lebanon, the violation of Iran’s air borders, and the denial of the Islamic Republic’s right to enrich uranium.