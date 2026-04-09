Israeli strikes on Lebanon could derail US-Iran ceasefire — Politico

BRUSSELS, April 9. /TASS/. Israeli strikes on Lebanon may be deliberately aimed at derailing the truce between the United States and Iran, an unnamed representative of an EU country told Politico.

Another EU official said, commenting on the Lebanon strikes, that the situation had been predictable. A third EU official noted that Brussels, together with international partners, must speak out more actively on Lebanon and work to resume negotiations. He said it seemed Lebanon was receiving insufficient attention and that there was a certain indifference.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face. Talks between the US and Iran in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad will begin on Saturday and are expected to last several days, a source told TASS.

On Wednesday, Speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that three key provisions of the ceasefire agreement had been violated before the talks began. These violations include the incursion into Lebanon, the violation of Iran’s air borders, and the denial of the Islamic Republic’s right to enrich uranium.