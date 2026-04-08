Pentagon believes Strait of Hormuz currently open for navigation

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense believes that the Strait of Hormuz is currently open for navigation, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Dan Caine, stated at a press conference.

"Based on the diplomatic negotiations, I believe so," he answered the question of whether the strait is currently open.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. This decision was made considering the proposal of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s readiness to "fully, immediately, and safely open the Strait of Hormuz," the US president noted. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Tehran set out 10 conditions for a ceasefire, which the US "had to accept." These include the principle of non-aggression, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on the Iranian territory, lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, payment of compensation, and withdrawal of the US forces from the region. Sharif invited delegations from Iran and the US to talks in Islamabad on April 10 to "reach a final agreement on resolving all disputes.".