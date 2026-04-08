Pentagon chief claims Iranian military loses combat capability

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The Iranian military has lost its combat capability for years to come as a result of the US-Israeli operation, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said at a press conference.

He claimed that Washington's Operation Epic Fury "was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield; a capital V military victory by any measure." "Epic Fury fury decimated Iran's military and rendered it combat ineffective for years to come," he noted.

According to Hegseth, in less than 40 days, the Pentagon, "using less than 10% of America's total combat power, dismantled one of the world's largest militaries." He also believes that the US has been able to destroy Iran’s defense industrial base.

"America's military achieved every single objective on plan, on schedule," Hegseth added.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the US leader, Iran’s 10-point proposal is "a workable basis on which to negotiate." The plan particularly highlights the need for guarantees that Iran will not be attacked again, Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, compensation to Iran, the acceptance of Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, and the lifting of main and secondary sanctions on Tehran.

Tehran, in turn, agreed to cease retaliatory strikes if Iran was no longer attacked. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has acted as a mediator between the parties, invited them to visit Islamabad on April 10 for talks. According to the Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster, the parties are expected to hold direct negotiations.