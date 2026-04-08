US ready to resume military action against Iran if needed — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The US military is ready to resume military operations against Iran if Washington determines that Tehran is not complying with the agreements reached, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said.

"We'll be hanging around. We're not going anywhere. We're going to make sure Iran complies with this ceasefire and then ultimately comes to the table and makes a deal. We'll stay put, stay ready, stay vigilant," he said.

"Our troops are prepared to defend, prepared to go on offense, prepared to restart at a moment's notice with whatever target package would be needed in order to ensure that Iran complies," Hegseth emphasized.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced reaching a deal with Iran on a two-week ceasefire. According to him, the sides have resolved the majority of contentious issues and Washington sees Tehran’s 10-point proposals as a "workable basis" for further negotiations. These include guarantees from the US that Iran won’t be attacked again, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on Iranian territory, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation payments, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump said the deal is contingent on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran, in turn, agreed to halt "defensive operations" if strikes on Iran cease. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the two parties, invited the delegations of Iran and the United States to visit Islamabad on April 10 for further talks. According to Iranian state television, the negotiations are expected to be direct.