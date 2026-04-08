US destroys 150 Iranian ships, 80% of missile production facilities — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The US military destroyed 150 Iranian ships and 80% of missile production facilities during its operation against Tehran, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said at a press conference.

"As the Secretary (Pete Hegseth - TASS) said, the Iranian Navy now lies mostly at the bottom of the Arabian Gulf, and we assess that we've sunk more than 90% of their regular fleet, including all of the major surface combatants; <...> 150 ships are at the bottom of the ocean," he pointed out.

According to him, the US also "destroyed more than 95%" of Iran’s naval mines.

"And perhaps most importantly, we've destroyed Iran's defense industrial base, their ability to reconstitute those capabilities for years to come. We attacked, along with our partners, approximately 90% of their weapons factories," Caine noted, adding that all factories producing Shahed drones had been struck.

"Their missile defense industrial base is shattered with more than 80% of their missile facilities gone as well as their solid rocket motor production capability," he concluded.