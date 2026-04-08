Iran will "rise again" if ceasefire is disrupted — Supreme Leader's representative

NEW DELHI, April 8. /TASS/. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the Special Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic in India, has affirmed that Iran’s resilience will prevail should the ceasefire collapse. "Iran will be stronger than before. If they decide to resume military action, we will rise again. That is the final word," he stated, as reported by ANI news agency.

Ilahi emphasized that the decision regarding further actions in the Strait of Hormuz ultimately lies with Iran itself. "The strait is in Iranian hands. Currently, there is a ceasefire in place for a few days. We hope it will hold, and that the US and Israel will learn their lesson and refrain from reigniting the conflict. If peace is maintained, everyone will benefit from the stability of the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

He also reiterated Tehran’s stance, noting that Iran "did not seek this war and considers it to be imposed upon it."

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. This decision followed a proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and was contingent upon Iran’s readiness for the "complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said. According to Iran's state television, Tehran outlined ten conditions for the ceasefire, which the US "was compelled to accept." These include guarantees of non-aggression, control over the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, continued uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation payments, and the withdrawal of American forces from the region.