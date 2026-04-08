Israel suspends strikes against Iran but continues operation in Lebanon — army

TEL AVIV, April 8. /TASS/. The Israeli army announced that it had suspended strikes against Iran following the government’s decision, but continues hostilities in Lebanon against the pro-Iranian Shia group Hezbollah, the press service said.

"In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the Israel Defense Forces has ceased fire in the operation against Iran, and is highly prepared to respond defensively against any violation. Simultaneously, in Lebanon, the IDF is continuing to conduct targeted ground operations against the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the statement noted.

The army added that, in light of the suspension of strikes against Israel, the restrictions for the Israeli population, introduced due to a shelling threat, will remain in force for the time being. "The Home Front Command is conducting ongoing situational assessments. The public will be updated on any developments regarding the defensive guidelines," the statement said.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran. The US leader emphasized that this decision was made in consideration of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal and Iran’s readiness for "complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz." According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran has put forward ten conditions for a ceasefire, which the US was "forced to agree" to. Among them are the principle of non-attack, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, the right to nuclear enrichment within the country, the lifting of general and secondary sanctions, reparations, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region.