Havana faces difficult energy situation for second day in row due to power plants’ outages

HAVANA, April 8. /TASS/. Havana is facing a difficult energy situation after one of Cuba’s major power plants, the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, went out of commission on April 6.

According to the Cuban State Electric Power Company, outages in the capital last over 12 hours. Power is restored for two to three hours.

On the evening of April 7, the national power company announced another major accident: "due to a malfunction in the turbine control system, the first power unit of the Ernesto Guevara Thermoelectric Power Plant went out of commission." The plant is located in the Mayabeque Province. Authorities are working to restore operations at both power plants.

Cuba’s energy supply situation has deteriorated sharply over the past two years due to aging power plants and fuel supply problems on the island caused by a US trade and economic embargo that has been in effect for over 60 years. The situation has worsened since January 2026, when the US imposed measures aimed at a total blockade of fuel supplies to Cuba. In March, Cuba’s national power grid suffered three total blackouts.