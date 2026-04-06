Israel attacks several airports in Tehran — IDF

TEL AVIV, April 6. /TASS/. Israel has delivered a series of strikes on several airports in Tehran, including Mehrabad Airport, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Overnight, the Israeli Air Force, acting on intelligence, completed a large-scale wave of strikes aimed at degrading the Iranian Air Force and the IRGC Air Force at airports in Tehran," it said. "Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck numerous aerial assets, including aircraft and helicopters, as well as additional military infrastructure at three airports across Tehran: Bahram Airport, Mehrabad Airport, and Azmayesh Airport."

According to the IDF, Mehrabad Airport, which has been targeted more than once during the ongoing campaign, was allegedly used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a "central hub for arming and financing the regime’s terrorist proxies in the Middle East."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.