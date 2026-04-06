CSTO countries need to act jointly amid instability — secretary general

MINSK, April 6. /TASS/. Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states must join efforts and act jointly in the current turbulent time, Taalaibek Masadykov, CSTO Secretary General, said during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The meeting with you is very important for me in order to understand how to organize the work of the CSTO Secretariat. You were absolutely right to note that there are many complex issues and that we need to move forward together, both in the foreign policy dimension and in the military component of our countries. There are issues that need to be discussed. These are our foreign policy initiatives and the positions of our states. But I believe that there must be forward movement. In these turbulent times, we can cope only through combined efforts," the secretary general was quoted as saying by the BelTA news agency.

Following the meeting, he told reporters that a wide range of issues had been discussed with the president of Belarus, including the international agenda, the military component of the CSTO, and ways to move forward.