Iran hits oil infrastructure in Israel, US military base in Kuwait — army

TUNIS, April 5. /TASS/. Iran has struck petrochemical facilities and fuel storage tanks in southern Israel, as well as equipment depots and command centers at a US military base in Kuwait, the army press service reported.

According to a statement cited by the Fars news agency, Iranian servicemen have, since this morning, "carried out drone strikes on petrochemical plants and storage tanks for petroleum products" in southern Israel, near the city of Dimona, as well as on "equipment depots, satellite communication stations, and headquarters" of US forces at a military base on the Kuwaiti island of Bubiyan. According to the army, the US was forced to relocate its base to Bubiyan after Camp Arifjan sustained heavy damage. Iran attacked ammunition depots, HIMARS systems, and US forces’ communications and surveillance equipment at the new base, the press service emphasized.