Iranian diplomat says international law is 'main victim' of US-Israel aggression

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. International humanitarian law and human rights have been trampled on during the US-Israeli aggression against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

"International humanitarian law and human rights have become the main victim of the aggressive war the US and the Zionist regime are waging against Iran. In the 80 years since the founding of the United Nations, you will not find a similar case where such horrible crimes, which have all the marks of war crimes, crimes against humanity and, perhaps, genocide, take place in just one month," the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

According to Baghaei, attacks have targeted universities, as well as cultural and historical monuments included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Iranian diplomat noted that "strikes have been carried out on hospitals, the buildings of the the Iranian Red Crescent Society, residential areas, and Iran’s energy facility and electrical grid."

"We are documenting all these crimes. It’s our duty to do that, both in order to investigate the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and the US and for history’s sake, so that our people and future generations are aware that allegations about assistance to the people of Iran were just a lie," Baghaei added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.