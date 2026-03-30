US-Israeli strikes damage 2,280 residential buildings in southwestern Iran — authorities

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. About 2,200 residential buildings and 74 schools in Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran have been damaged in US-Israeli strikes, the province’s deputy governor reported.

"Sixty-one warehouses, 38 administrative buildings, and 31 manufacturing and industrial facilities have been damaged, along with 74 schools in various districts of the province. We are still working on a more detailed assessment to obtain a more accurate estimate of the damage. A total of 2,280 residential buildings require repairs, and 35 have been destroyed," the Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

On February 28, the United States and Israel began a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, targeting Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were struck as well.