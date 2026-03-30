Ukraine left in lurch as partners divert Patriot missiles to Middle East, Zelensky says

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Ukraine's allies are now sending the majority of their Patriot air defense missiles to the Middle East, leaving Kiev in the lurch, Vladimir Zelensky said, according to the Novosti-Live media outlet.

"We can see that our partners are sending as many anti-ballistic weapons packages as they can to the region where tensions are the highest right now; that is, to the Middle East. Unfortunately, they sometimes forget about Ukraine. But we keep reminding everyone," he pointed out.

When asked if he had raised the possibility of exchanging Ukrainian interceptor drones for Patriot missiles during his recent visit to the Arab countries of the Gulf, Zelensky said yes, but added that he was not at liberty to go into detail. He also pointed out that Ukraine faced a perpetual shortfall of Patriot missiles because, in his words, the US produced only 60 missiles a month, which was not enough to meet the beleaguered country's needs. "An alternative has to be found as soon as possible. We are in talks with two countries on that matter," he added.

Speaking about other issues that had been discussed during his visit to the Middle East, Zelensky mentioned plans to provide autonomous boats to the Gulf monarchies amid Iran’s continued blocking of the Strait of Hormuz. "This is part of our system of agreements," he said in response to a question.

Zelensky set off on a tour of the Gulf countries in late March, visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Jordan. During the trip, the Kiev regime’s leader announced military cooperation agreements with those countries. Defense cooperation agreements were signed with Saudi Arabia and Qatar.