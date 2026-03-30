Iran received US proposal for talks via Pakistan, no direct contacts occurred — diplomat

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. Iran received a proposal from the United States to hold talks via Pakistan and other intermediaries; however, there were no direct contacts between Tehran and Washington, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

"We held no [direct] negotiations. There was a request for negotiations containing a set of proposals from the United States and it was delivered to us via some intermediaries, including Pakistan," the Iranian diplomat said.

Reuters reported last week citing its source that Pakistan had sent to Iran a proposal from the United States to resolve the conflict. The source, however, neither disclosed the details of the proposal submitted by Islamabad, nor specified whether it was the 15-point plan that media outlets earlier reported.

On March 23, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that the US and Iran had held constructive talks regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East over the past two days. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on the Iranian energy infrastructure for five days.

In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.