Iran does not consider US desire to negotiate genuine — foreign ministry

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. Tehran does not believe that Washington is genuinely inclined to negotiate, as the US has already attacked Iran twice during the negotiation process, in June 2025 and February 2026, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"We are currently in a situation where US military aggression is continuing with greater intensity. Therefore, all our efforts are focused on self-defense. We do not consider these statements sincere. We have experienced firsthand the betrayal of diplomacy, which occurred twice in less than a year," the government press service quoted him as saying.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the US is holding negotiations with Iran both directly and through intermediaries. According to him, the consultations are "doing extremely well.".