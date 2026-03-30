US, Iran can no longer convince world of their victory through rhetoric alone — expert

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The parties to the conflict around Iran will not be able to convince the international community of their victory through statements alone, as the situation is under close scrutiny, US political analyst Garland Nixon told TASS.

"I don't think that either side will be able to use rhetoric that will convince people who have a stake in this particular conflict that it's ended one way or the other. And again, the reason is because this is not a conflict where people around the world are merely onlookers. This is a conflict where people are very concerned about their nations and in particular their own families — how they're going to survive and whether they'll have jobs, whether they'll have food. So I think now the rhetoric that's used is not important. People are really looking at this conflict in depth to try to determine when the fear and suffering will be relieved," he said.

According to the analyst, President Donald Trump has repeatedly declared victory, trying to create the impression that the US is fully in control and has achieved definitive success. However, Nixon noted that the conflict has reached a stage when statements and rhetoric from either side are insufficient.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.