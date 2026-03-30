{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Zelensky may be killed for negotiating with Russia as he does not head Ukraine — expert

US political analyst Garland Nixon stressed that Zelensky was simply an operative for Western imperialism

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky does not actually control Ukraine and could be killed if he attempts to conclude a peace agreement with Russia, US political analyst Garland Nixon told TASS.

"If, in fact, Vladimir Zelensky were to say tomorrow: ‘I will sign a peace deal with Russia and everyone else, and this war will be over,’ and he signed that deal, <…> he wouldn’t be able to return to Kiev because radical elements there would threaten his life and they would take his life if the opportunity came. So the reality is [that] he is not in charge of Ukraine; <…> he is simply an operative for Western imperialism," the expert said.

Earlier, former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) employee Vasily Prozorov said that Zelensky’s handlers could stage an "accident" if he follows US advice and softens his position in negotiations with Russia. He added that Zelensky is not opposing the US administration without reason and that there are forces behind him that do not want the hostilities in Ukraine to end.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Passage through Strait of Hormuz to become tolled after Iran adopts new law — MP
Security and services for ships will be ensured through fees, Alaeddin Boroujerdi said
Read more
G7 unlikely to find solution to energy crisis at online meeting on April 30 — Politico
The newspaper emphasized that the meeting could end without adopting a final statement
Read more
Iran to let 20 oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz, Trump says
Donald Trump told this to reporters aboard his plane on route from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington
Read more
Belarus develops trilateral cooperation with Russia, North Korea, top diplomat says
Maxim Ryzhenkov noted that Belarus is "actively working on options for the development of trilateral cooperation"
Read more
Iran-US talks may take place in Islamabad in coming days — Pakistani foreign minister
Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks, Dar added
Read more
Air defenses downed 13 guided bombs, 345 drones — Russian Defense Ministry
Russian troops also engaged the storage site of Ukraine’s Flamingo long-range missiles, it added
Read more
US holds both direct, indirect talks with Iran, Trump says
The US leader added that "emissaries" are involved in the talks, but did not provide any details
Read more
Trump says Iran must comply with all US demands or face severe consequences
The US leader stressed that Iran has to "give up nuclear weapons"
Read more
US could quickly shut down any move to charge fees in Strait of Hormuz — Trump
Donald Trump said that Washington "could close that up in two minutes"
Read more
Russian, Chinese strategic bombers conduct joint aerial patrol in Asia-Pacific
Su-30SM and Su-35S jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces provided fighter support for the air task force
Read more
US attack against Iran caused harmful consequences for peace — Peskov
These implication will not probably be of a short term, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russian Battlegroup North destroyed 142 Ukrainian drones
Four ammunition depots and ten materials storages were also destroyed, Battlegroup spokesman Vasily Mezhevykh said
Read more
Conflict around Iran threatens to trigger severe crisis in fertilizer market — media
The military operation halted shipments of urea, ammonia, and sulfur
Read more
Putin to meet with his CIS counterparts on his birthday
It will be held in the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg
Read more
Kremlin describes Russian MPs' visit to US as very helpful
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the meetings of the Russian delegation in the US
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kovsharovka settlement
The Ukrainian armed forces lost about 1,275 troops over the day in the zone of the Special Military Operation
Read more
Five people killed in bombing of Iranian port — TV
Two ships caught fire during the attack, Al Hadath television reported
Read more
Largest fuel price crisis in history is approaching — Russia’s envoy
Kirill Dmitriev stressed that rising oil prices were positive for Russia, and Europe would beg for supplies
Read more
Ukraine planted explosives in Seversky Donets — Donbass Canal
Earlier reports said that the distance from the outermost position of Russian troops to the canal, the main water artery in the region, declined significantly
Read more
Israeli PM orders expansion of security zone in southern Lebanon
I have just issued orders to further expand the existing security zone in order to ultimately thwart the threat of invasion and prevent missile attacks on our border areas, he said in a video address
Read more
Strikes target Mehrabad Airport, branch of Iran’s Central Bank in Tehran — TV
A cardboard factory in the south of the city and the Qasr-e Firouzeh residential complex also came under attack
Read more
NORAD F-16 fighter jets intercept aircraft near residence of US president
The North American Aerospace Defense Command said it used dispensed flares to draw the pilot’s attention during the interception
Read more
Peacemakers will win, Dmitriev says
The Russian special presidential envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation responded to the post by Anna Paulina Luna about criticism from other Congress members in respect of peace talks.
Read more
Russia urges the United States to influence Kiev — Kremlin aide
Washington is able to do that, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said
Read more
UAVs from Iraq attack Qasrak military base in northwestern Syria — army
No casualties or damage have been reported
Read more
Two drones fall in southeastern Finland
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the drones were likely Ukrainian
Read more
US does not oppose humanitarian oil supplies to Cuba, including from Russia — Trump
According to Donald Trump, these deliveries will not "have an impact" on efforts to overcome the energy crisis on the island
Read more
Russia seeks to boost cooperation with Gulf countries — Kremlin spokesman
They are among the countries we would like to develop bilateral cooperation with, Peskov added
Read more
Russian army adopts new Knyaz Vandal FPV drone modification — general designer
The new modification of the KVN is capable of reaching targets at a range of 30 kilometers
Read more
Pace of recovery in Russia-US relations depends on Washington — Kremlin
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that Moscow is ready to develop the contacts "to the same extent and at the same pace" as the US
Read more
Fico threatens to veto new EU anti-Russian sanctions over Druzhba blocking
The European Commission has not done anything to force Zelensky to restore oil pumping, the Slovak prime minister says
Read more
Russia wishes the US good luck in settlement with Iran — Kremlin aide
The continuation of bombing is just terrific, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said
Read more
UK charge d’affaires summoned to Russian MFA leaves ministry without comment
The diplomat remained at the ministry for about 15 minutes
Read more
Iran receives second humanitarian aid shipment from Russia
The operation was carried out under the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Bahrain, Kuwait keep airspace closed
Transit flights to third countries are also prohibited
Read more
Iranian energy facilities come under attack — energy minister
Meanwhile, the Fars news agency said that electricity supplies to Tehran and Karaj had been restored
Read more
Russia ready to offer all exploration stages to foreign countries — official
The Russian geological sector is at the world level absolutely, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Subsoil Use Oleg Kazanov said
Read more
Top diplomats of Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey meet in Islamabad
According to a Pakistani Foreign Ministry source, the parties are discussing communication between Washington and Tehran
Read more
Iran wipes out anti-drone warehouse in Dubai with over 20 Ukrainian experts — commander
The Iranian broadcaster never mentioned the severity of wounds sustained by Ukrainian servicemen
Read more
US air forces expose F-35 jets to enemy fire by coming closer to Iran — analyst
According to Scott Ritter, the US has been "very successful in blowing up points on the ground" but it has not degraded the Iranian defense industry, which was relocated and hidden
Read more
Putin to deliver comprehensive address at SPIEF-2026 — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that everyone looks forward to the president’s address
Read more
Press review: Washington plans Iran ground move as oil surge adds $41.5B to Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 23rd
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Russian women detained in California in January remain in custody — ICE
Natalya Dudina and Kristina Malyshko were arrested in California on January 17 and have been in custody for about two and a half months
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 8,900 troops, mercenaries in special op zone over week — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian troops destroyed five tanks, nearly 700 various combat vehicles and 51 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations over the past week
Read more
Passage through Strait of Hormuz to become tolled after Iran adopts new law — MP
Security and services for ships will be ensured through fees, Alaeddin Boroujerdi said
Read more
Press review: Trump searches for Iran offramp as one Gulf state weighs joining war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 25th
Read more
Drone attack leaves two civilians injured in Zaporozhye Region
Two civilians suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, the statement reads
Read more
Hezbollah aims to kill as many Israeli troops as possible — expert
As Hezbollah is well-versed in the terrain, it has the upper hand in carrying out ambush attacks, Lebanese General Hassan Juni noted
Read more
Arina Sobolenko wins WTA tournament in Miami for second time in a row
The Belarusian player defeated American Coco Gauff
Read more
One person killed in drone attack on southern Russian city of Taganrog
According to the Governor Yury Slyusar, local residents have been evacuated from the area where drone debris came down
Read more
Court repeatedly fines Twitch over $67,770 for refusal to delete video with Zelensky aide
It is noted that the court found Twitch Interactive Inc. guilty under part 2 article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation
Read more
Ukrainian attack leaves host city of Zaporozhye NPP without power — mayor
The attack is not over yet, so it’s hard to assess the scale of damage
Read more
Jet fuel prices surge twofold due to conflict in the Middle East — expert
Executive Director of Aviaport agency Oleg Panteleev said
Read more
Staying in place suicidal for Patriot air defense crews in Middle East — US expert
Scott Ritter says that there is no defense against Iran's attacks
Read more
Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast climbs to 90 — radio station
It is reported that soon after the blast, more than 200 people were taken to hospitals
Read more
Kiev working hard to maintain control of Nikolayevka near DPR's Konstantinovka — expert
Andrey Marochko says that Ukrainian forces have strong fortifications in the city
Read more
Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,238 — Health Ministry
Over 3,500 people have been injured
Read more
Western Europe to be first victim falling to Zelensky's nuclear blackmail — Zakharova
He will not just be demanding money and weapons, he will be requesting from them conditions to uphold his regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman added
Read more
British MFA condemns Israel’s plans to expand security zone in Lebanon
Hamish Falconer stated that Israel must avoid further exacerbation of the conflict
Read more
Number of US troops in Middle East surpasses 50,000 — newspaper
The current number of US troops in the Middle East is roughly 10,000 above the usual
Read more
Japanese PM Takaichi preserves anti-Russian policy — senior Moscow diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko says that the bilateral relations "continue to decline"
Read more
Former State Department official believes US may attempt ground operation against Iran
Tehran shows no signs of willingness to capitulate, Nate Swanson says
Read more
FACTBOX: Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine
Hungary intends to increase its gas reserves using the volumes that will no longer be supplied in transit to Ukraine, seeking to force the country to end the oil blockade, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
Read more
US to allow Russian oil tanker to reach Cuba — NYT
According to the newspaper, the arrival of the Russian ship carrying energy supplies will help Cuba avoid running out of fuel for several weeks
Read more
When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media
According to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16
Read more
US-Israeli strikes hit Iran’s Isfahan University of Technology
According to the media outlet, some of the university’s buildings were damaged and at least four employees suffered injuries
Read more
Trump cannot declare victory if Iran continues launching missiles at Israel — US expert
Ritter also noted that declarations of victory would look questionable if the Strait of Hormuz remained blocked
Read more
Plant in Togliatti attacked by drones — authorities
According to preliminary information, nobody was injured, head of the Samara Region Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said
Read more
Board of Peace appears less current amid US aggression in Iran — Peskov
Russia has not yet decided whether to enter the Board of Peace or not, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Middle East conflict risks leading to another round of nuclear arms race — agency
According to the media outlet, governments "from the North Atlantic to the West Pacific" are debating whether they, too, should seek nuclear weapons
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter scrambled to intercept Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Norwegian Air Force Falcon 20 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft
Read more
Russia achieves success in degrading weapons provided to Ukraine by West — analyst
Meanwhile, the US "has not had any success at all" in the Middle East, Ritter noted
Read more
Iran shows itself 'military adept' in conflict with US, Israel — expert
American political scientist Garland Nixon opined that Iran has shown "to be quite good at military strategy"
Read more
US-Israeli strike targets petrochemical facility in Iran’s Tabriz — CEO
No release of toxic or hazardous substances has been detected
Read more
Eliminating of Middle East crisis consequences to take months — Novak
The crisis is indeed such that nobody could have imagined it, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
Moscow to respond to Seoul in case of arms supplies to Kiev regime — diplomat
I hope that we won't be forced to resort to such steps, Rudenko added
Read more
Russian MP convinced Zelensky's requests to West may lead to world war
Leonid Slutsky says Zelensky is a master of "repeating his mistakes" and "crossing red lines"
Read more
Israel carries out 140 strikes on targets in western, central Iran in past day — army
According to the Israeli military, ballistic missile storage and launch sites, and air defense facilities were hit
Read more
Iranian parliament calls for withdrawal from NPT in response to US, Israeli aggression
"Iran not seeking to build a nuclear bomb, but one cannot simultaneously play by the rules and be subjected to bombing," Alaeddin Boroujerdi said
Read more
About 21,000 Iranian civilians suffer injuries in US-Israeli strikes — Red Crescent
The attacks have killed 214 children and 244 women, the Red Crescent stressed
Read more
Trump says Cuba to face problems 'within short period of time'
On March 27, the US leader said that Cuba would be the next US target, without specifying Washington’s plans regarding the country
Read more
Russian air defense units distinguish Ukrainian decoys — soldier
The Russian serviceman noted that the Ukrainian armed forces were attempting to launch massive strikes using various types of drones
Read more
Court in New York concludes second hearing in Maduro case
The central topic of the hearing was the issue of the US authorities’ obstruction of payment for Maduro’s and his wife Cilia Flores’ legal services by the Venezuelan government
Read more
Press review: Trump trots elite troops to Mideast as gas guzzles his approval rating
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 26th
Read more
Israeli police prevented Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem to enter Church of Holy Sepulchre
This incident is a grave precedent and disregard the sensibilities of billions of people around the world, according to the joint statement of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land
Read more
Trumps speaks rudely about Saudi Arabia’s crown prince — newspaper
According to Trump, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud perceived him as "another American president that was a loser" with his country going downhill
Read more
Serbian president plans to discuss extension of gas agreement on Monday
Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic announced his intentions to get in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in the coming days" to discuss the extension of the gas contract
Read more
Zelensky may be killed for negotiating with Russia as he does not head Ukraine — expert
US political analyst Garland Nixon stressed that Zelensky was simply an operative for Western imperialism
Read more
Trump says Iran ready to accept many US demands
The US President stated that he "do see a deal in Iran"
Read more
Iran launches another missile strike on Israeli territory — IDF
Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat
Read more
Trump says he looks forward to seeing Belarusian president at next Board of Peace meeting
Donald Trump also thanked his Belarusian counterpart for ordering the release of 250 prisoners
Read more
Ammunition depots attacked at US military bases — Iran’s IRGC
They are located in Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the IRGC press service said
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
Russia ready to host Olympic Games in the future — Putin
The president congratulated the Russian Olympic Committee on its 115th anniversary
Read more
US, Israel discuss next steps against Iran’s military-industrial enterprises — CNN
According to the TV channel’s sources, the meeting focused on the war against Iran and efforts to halt Iranian weapons production
Read more
US president says he would like to take control of Iranian oil
On March 26, Donald Trump also said at a Cabinet meeting that he considers taking control of Iranian oil to be one of the possible scenarios
Read more
Pentagon prepares for possible US ground operations in Iran — media
The ground campaign could last several weeks
Read more
US, Iran can no longer convince world of their victory through rhetoric alone — expert
According to Garland Nixon, President Donald Trump has repeatedly declared victory, trying to create the impression that the US is fully in control and has achieved definitive success
Read more
Number of injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Taganrog rises to eight
Eight more Taganrog residents sought medical assistance
Read more
US proposals on Ukraine interesting, not materializing yet — Kremlin aide
The proposals made by Washington are useful, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted
Read more