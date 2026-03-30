MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky does not actually control Ukraine and could be killed if he attempts to conclude a peace agreement with Russia, US political analyst Garland Nixon told TASS.

"If, in fact, Vladimir Zelensky were to say tomorrow: ‘I will sign a peace deal with Russia and everyone else, and this war will be over,’ and he signed that deal, <…> he wouldn’t be able to return to Kiev because radical elements there would threaten his life and they would take his life if the opportunity came. So the reality is [that] he is not in charge of Ukraine; <…> he is simply an operative for Western imperialism," the expert said.

Earlier, former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) employee Vasily Prozorov said that Zelensky’s handlers could stage an "accident" if he follows US advice and softens his position in negotiations with Russia. He added that Zelensky is not opposing the US administration without reason and that there are forces behind him that do not want the hostilities in Ukraine to end.