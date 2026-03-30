US president says he would like to take control of Iranian oil

LONDON, March 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he would like Washington to take control of Iran’s oil sector in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday.

Speaking about Iran, the US leader noted that his "preference would be to take the oil." "To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say:'why are you doing that?' But they’re stupid people," Trump added.

On March 26, the US president also said at a Cabinet meeting that he considers taking control of Iranian oil to be one of the possible scenarios. "It’s an option," he said at the time.