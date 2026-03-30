Iran to let 20 oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz, Trump says

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. Iran will allow 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said.

“They gave us, I think, out of a sign of respect, 20 boats of oil. Big, big boats of oil going through the Hormuz Strait, and that’s taking place starting tomorrow morning,” he told reporters aboard his plane on route from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.

On March 11, a Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters representative reported that Iran would not allow US-affiliated oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.