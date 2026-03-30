US holds both direct, indirect talks with Iran, Trump says

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States is holding talks with Iran both directly and through mediators.

"We are negotiating with them directly and indirectly," he told reporters aboard his plane on route from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington. The US leader added that "emissaries" are involved in the talks, but did not provide any details. "We are also dealing directly," he added. "We’re doing extremely well in that negotiation," Trump said.

The US president was returning to the White House from his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, where he spent the weekend.