Iran-US talks may take place in Islamabad in coming days — Pakistani foreign minister

ISLAMABAD, March 29. /TASS/. Talks between the United States and Iran may take place in Islamabad in the coming days, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

"Pakistan will be honored to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict," he told a news conference following consultations with the top diplomats of Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. "Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks," Dar added.