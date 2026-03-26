US to continue striking Iran despite contacts — US leader

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. The United States will continue to strike Iran, despite statements by the US side that it is maintaining contacts with representatives of the Islamic Republic, US President Donald Trump pointed out.

"They now have the chance, that is, [for] Iran to permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions and to join a new path forward. We’ll see if they want to do it. If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare. In the meantime, we’ll just keep blowing them away unimpeded, unstopped," he said at a meeting of his cabinet at the White House.

"With Iran, we're going to keep doing what we’ve been doing," the US leader added.