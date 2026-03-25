Iran demands closure of US military bases in Gulf region — newspaper

NEW YORK, March 25. /TASS/. Tehran has set a high bar for talks with the US, which include the closure of all American bases in the Gulf and reparations for attacks on Iran, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, other demands include a new order for the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Iran to collect fees from ships that transit the waterway, as Egypt does with the Suez Canal.

Tehran also demands the lifting of all sanctions, US guarantees that military operations will not resume, and an end to Israel’s strikes on the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement. Finally, Iran opposes talks on restricting its missile program.

A US official called the demands ridiculous and unrealistic, The Wall Street Journal notes. "The posturing will make reaching a deal with Tehran harder than before Trump started the war, Arab and US officials said. They said the first messages of the new diplomatic round came from Middle Eastern intermediaries late last week, and the US and Iran aren’t in direct contact," the newspaper adds.