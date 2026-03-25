US-Israeli strikes damage 600 schools in Iran — Red Crescent

TEHRAN, March 25. /TASS/. US and Israeli strikes have hit at least 600 schools in Iran, Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said.

"A total of 600 schools have been damaged, with a school in Minab sustaining the most damage," he told Iran’s state broadcaster.

On February 28, the Iranian authorities reported a strike by the US and Israel on a girls' elementary school in the city of Minab in the country’s south. The attack killed 175 people, mostly students, along with parents and teachers, and wounded 95 others. US President Donald Trump later blamed the attack on Iran's armed forces. However, investigators subsequently identified missile fragments found at the site as US-made.