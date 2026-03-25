Belarus has no enemies, but is ready to stop any aggression — defense minister

MINSK, March 25. /TASS/. Belarus maintains a stance of peace, yet remains prepared to counter any aggression. Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin emphasized that a prompt and resolute response would serve as a strong deterrent to any potential adversary.

"Regardless of what our Western neighbors may say publicly, the Belarusian armed forces have once again demonstrated their commitment to peace. We do not consider anyone our enemy, but we are fully prepared to halt any aggression decisively - our response will be enough to dissuade any adversary," the Defense Ministry’s press service quoted Khrenin as saying.

He also stated that the recent comprehensive military exercise across the republic achieved all its objectives, with tasks completed to a high standard. Khrenin highlighted the exceptional performance of both active-duty personnel and reservists, noting that this year’s call-up included more than six thousand reservists - the largest in recent history.

The defense minister underscored that Belarus’s most potent asset is not its nuclear arsenal or advanced missile systems, but its people. "Our greatest strength is you - standing here today in this formation," Khrenin declared.

On Wednesday, Belarus concluded a week-long joint exercise with troops from the Western Operational Command. Over seven days, units engaged in dynamic maneuvering operations, utilized various artillery and missile systems, conducted live-fire drills with tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, employed anti-aircraft missile systems, and extensively integrated FPV drones and electronic warfare capabilities into their training.