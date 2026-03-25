Iran's Supreme Leader is feeling well, the state is functioning effectively — MFA

NEW DELHI, March 25. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is reported to be in good health, and the Iranian government asserts that the nation’s administrative and military systems are functioning effectively, Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with India Today television.

"The Supreme Leader is in good health, and we are pleased that our state apparatus continues to operate smoothly," Baghaei stated. "Our armed forces are executing Iran’s defense strategies with discipline and precision. Most importantly, our people remain united in the face of this barbaric act of aggression."

On February 28, Iran was subjected to a coordinated military assault by the United States and Israel, targeting major cities including Tehran. The attack was justified by the White House on grounds of missile and nuclear threats allegedly originating from Iran. The strikes resulted in the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several other senior officials. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliation, launching attacks against Israeli targets. Additionally, US military installations across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria were also targeted in the crossfire.