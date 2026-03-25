Israel’s army strikes two missile production sites in Tehran

TEL AVIV, March 25. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) recently attacked two key missile production sites in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a report.

According to the Israeli military, the two Iranian plants operated under the command of Iran’s Ministry of Defense and were used by the Iranian regime to develop and manufacture long-range naval cruise missiles.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE were also hit.