Trump miscalculated timeline for Iran operation, but talk of results premature — expert

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump misjudged the timeline for the military operation in Iran, but it is still too early to assess any outcomes, Tom Graham, former advisor on Russia to US President George W. Bush, told TASS in an interview.

"Is Venezuela a loss for Trump? I think not. And he considers it a win. It's too early to talk about Iran: let's see what happens tomorrow or the day after, let alone in April or May," he said.

According to Graham, the US leader miscalculated the timeline for the operation in Iran. "He talked about five or six weeks, but thought: well, in a week [it will all be over]. But it's not working out that way," the expert told the agency.

"Look at how the military operation is developing. It’s clear that the military calculated: this is not a week. It could be two, three, four weeks, or even more. And the operation is ongoing. I don’t think there are any major changes in it," Graham added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.