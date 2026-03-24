Israeli leadership believes US committed to swift negotiations with Iran — Reuters

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The leadership of Israel believes US President Donald Trump is firmly committed to promptly organizing direct negotiations with Iran and securing a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Reuters reported, citing three Israeli officials.

At the same time, despite Trump’s recent statements regarding possible negotiations, Israel itself remains skeptical about the possibility of concluding an acceptable agreement with the Iranian leadership. According to Israeli officials, this is partly due to Tehran’s distrust of Washington.

Earlier, the Axios and Al-Monitor portals reported, citing sources, that potential negotiations between the US and Iran could take place imminently, with mediation from Turkey and other countries. The capital of Pakistan, Islamabad, was mentioned as a possible meeting location. The US might send Vice President JD Vance to the talks. From Iran’s side, Washington expects the presence of the Speaker of the Majlis (parliament), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

On March 23, the US leader wrote on the social media platform TruthSocial that the US and Iran had held constructive talks over the past two days to end hostilities in the Middle East. He also announced that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. The American leader told reporters that both the US and Iran are demonstrating a desire to reach an agreement and that the two sides have "major points of agreement."

Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing a source, that Tehran has not held and is not holding any talks with Washington. According to the source, the US President abandoned strikes on Iranian infrastructure because "military threats from Iran have become more credible.".