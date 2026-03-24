EU could deploy mission to Hormuz Strait after hostilities end — EC president

SYDNEY, March 24. /TASS/. The Europeans could send a mission to the Strait of Hormuz only after the US-Israeli war on Iran is over, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed following talks in Canberra with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"The leaders in the European Union have been very clear that only when the hostilities end, could they envisage an operation or a mission," The Australian quoted von der Leyen as saying.

She admitted that the energy supply allies worldwide were faced with a critical situation. "We all feel the knock-on effects on gas and oil prices, our businesses and our societies. But it is of utmost importance that we come to a solution that is negotiated," the EC president added.

On March 21, President Donald Trump stated that the United States would destroy several Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz was not fully reopened to shipping within 48 hours. In response, the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff warned that, in the event of such an attack, Iran would launch retaliatory strikes against US energy and communications infrastructure in the region.

On March 23, the US leader ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for five days amid what he called ongoing "constructive conversations" between Washington and Tehran. Iran denied holding talks with the United States.

On March 19, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan expressed their readiness to support efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in a joint statement. Iran formally states that the Strait of Hormuz is not closed to traffic and that only ships linked to the United States and Israel are being targeted.