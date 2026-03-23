US destroys 158 Iranian ships, Trump claims

WASHINGTON, March 23. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the military operation against Iran on February 28, the United States has destroyed 158 of the Islamic republic's ships, President Donald Trump.

"We've annihilated their defense industrial base, eliminating their navy. 158 ships are down," he said at an event in Memphis, Tennessee.

Trump also said that launches of Iranian drones and missiles allegedly decreased by more than 90%.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Iran. The US leadership openly called on the Iranian people to turn against their government and seize power. The strikes killed former supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key figures. Iran retaliated with attacks on Israel and US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.