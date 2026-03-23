US wants to wind down Iran war by mid-April ahead of Trump's Israel Prize awarding — Ynet

TEL AVIV, March 23. /TASS/. The United States plans to declare the end of the war with Iran on April 9 ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned visit to Israel to receive the national Israel Prize later in the month, the Ynet news website reported, citing an Israeli source.

The Americans have marked April 9 as the date for the end of the war, the source said. "Ending the war on April 9 will allow Trump to arrive in Israel for Independence Day to receive the Israel Prize," the unnamed official added.

In late December 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after meeting Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, Florida, that the US president had been awarded the Israel Prize. The country’s most prestigious award has previously been given only to Israeli citizens. Netanyahu invited Trump to visit Israel for the awarding ceremony, traditionally held on Israel’s Independence Day, which in 2026 falls from the evening of April 21 to the evening of April 22 according to the Hebrew calendar.