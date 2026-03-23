Israel believes US in contact with chairman of Iran’s Mejlis — TV

TEL AVIV, March 23. /TASS/. Israel believes that Washington is in contact with chairman of the Iranian Majlis (Parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, N12 TV channel quoted a high-ranking Israeli source as saying.

The source also told the channel that Israel was aware that several countries were making mediation efforts to start negotiations between Iran and the United States, but Israel was surprised by US President Donald Trump's statement that these contacts were progressing.

Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the United States and Iran had held constructive talks over the past two days on ending hostilities in the Middle East. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days. The American leader told reporters that both the United States and Iran demonstrate a desire to make a deal, and the states have major points of contact.

But Iran’s Tasnim news agency cited a source as saying that Tehran had not and was not negotiating with Washington. According to the source, the US president refused to strike at the Iranian infrastructure because "military threats from Iran have become more convincing.".