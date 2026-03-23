Strait of Hormuz closed only to 'aggressor' countries' ships — Iranian diplomat

BERLIN, March 23. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ships except those belonging to aggressor nations, Iranian Ambassador to Germany Majid Nili Ahmadabadi said.

"The Strait of Hormuz has been and continues to be open to all parties who are not aggressors," he said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

"Every war has economic consequences," he stated. "We don’t want this. If a lasting ceasefire meeting the interests of our economic and political situation or stability is possible, we will support it."

A spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces’ Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned on March 11 that Iran would not allow any oil cargo related to the United States or its allies to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. On March 15, he pledged that Tehran would resort to any means necessary, including controlling shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, to force the enemy to surrender.