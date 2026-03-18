Hungary has not changed its position and will block the EU loan for Ukraine — Orban

BUDAPEST, March 18. /TASS/. Budapest has not changed its position ahead of the EU summit and will not allow Ukraine to receive a 90 bln euros "military loan" from the EU until it resumes Russian oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced following a government meeting.

He made it clear that at the upcoming EU summit in Brussels on March 19, he will insist on lifting the Ukrainian oil blockade and will not agree to any EU decisions regarding financing for Ukraine.

"We are going to Brussels, where we will have to fight a fierce battle because the Europeans want to give the Ukrainians a 90 billion euro loan, which we will not agree to until we get what we are owed," Orban said in a video address broadcast on Hungarian television.