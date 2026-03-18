At least two killed in Israeli strike on residential quarter in Lebanese capital

BEIRUT, March 18. /TASS/. At least two people have been killed in a repeated Israeli attack on the downtown area in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Two people were killed and another six suffered injuries in an Israeli attack on a residential building near the Riad al-Solh Avenue in the Zuqaq al-Blat neighborhood," the statement reads.

"Rescue efforts are underway; the death toll may rise," the ministry added.

Earlier in the morning, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on Zuqaq al-Blat and two more Beirut neighborhoods, Basta and Al Bashoura. According to the Health Ministry, 12 people were killed and another 41 suffered injuries.