ASHGABAT, March 6. /TASS/. The Islamic world currently needs unity more than ever and must unite in the face of its enemies, Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Ruzbekhani said at an exhibition of various editions of the Quran dedicated to the memory of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"At present, the Islamic world needs unity more than ever. The enemies of Islam are trying to weaken the power of the Muslim ummah through various divisive tools. <...> The only way to counter the insidious plans of our enemies is to uphold our common values and strengthen cooperation between Islamic nations. Our power lies in unity, and no force can stand against an ummah that firmly believes in the Quran," he said.

The ambassador added that Ayatollah Khamenei's martyrdom is a huge and irreplaceable loss for the Islamic ummah. "He was not only Iran's great spiritual leader, but also an outstanding figure for the entire Islamic world," Ruzbekhani noted.

An exhibition of various editions and translations of the Quran, as well as Islamic calligraphy, was held at the Cultural Center of Iran in Ashgabat.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.