Threats against Orban show Kiev's disrespect for Hungary — Bosnian Serb leader

BELGRADE, March 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's threats against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are a sign of Kiev's disrespect for Budapest's sovereignty, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said.

"The threats that Zelensky made against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are not just disrespect for sovereignty, but an open act of hostility, which I condemn in the strongest terms. Unable to offer the Ukrainian people anything but suffering and poverty, Zelensky has targeted statesmen who ensure the security and prosperity of their people," Dodik wrote on his X page.

The Bosnian Serb leader also called Zelensky "an actor playing a comedy while his people are experiencing a tragedy." Earlier, Zelensky once again attacked Orban, threatening, in particular, to set the Ukrainian armed forces on him if Hungary continues to block the EU’s allocation of a 90-billion-euro "military loan" to Ukraine. Budapest took this step in response to Kiev’s suspension of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.