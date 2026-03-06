Israeli jets attack Al-Jamous neighborhood in southern Beirut — source

BEIRUT, March 6. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has resumed air raids on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, where facilities belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah are located, a source in the civil defense service told TASS.

"The missile attacks began with two strikes on a multi-story building in the Al-Jamous area, which had been abandoned by residents," the source said.

According to him, Israeli aircraft remain in the skies over Beirut, and a new series of air strikes is expected.