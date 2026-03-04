Iran’s ambassador to Minsk denies that Supreme Leader has already been elected

MINSK, March 4. /TASS/. Reports that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader are unconfirmed rumors, Iran’s ambassador to Minsk, Alireza Sanei, told the media.

"The Council of Experts must select the next leader from among the candidates. Since there has been no official statement from the Council of Experts so far, all such news remains speculation and rumor. We cannot officially confirm this," he said.

"Whoever becomes the next leader will continue the same path and policies of Supreme Leader Imam Ali Khamenei," Sanei added.

Earlier, Western media reported that Iran's new Supreme Leader had allegedly already been elected. The New York Times (NYT) reported that the Council of Experts was prepared to declare 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei the new supreme leader as early as Wednesday morning, but some council members expressed concerns that this would make him a target for US and Israeli attacks.

The current escalation in the Middle East began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, striking major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. Reports also indicated the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Following his passing, the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan lowered its flag in mourning.