Roof collapses partially at US Embassy in Riyadh from drone strike — WP

WASHINGTON, March 3. /TASS/. A roof has partially collapsed in a US embassy building in Saudi Arabia as it was hit by drones, The Washington Post reported citing an alert distributed to the State Department employees.

"’The Chancery remains contaminated with smoke and part of its roof collapsed,’ notes the alert, underscoring that the suspected Iranian drone attack on Monday inflicted more damage than initial reports suggested," the paper said.

The State Department earlier said the embassy's work had been suspended.