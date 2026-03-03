New missile fire from Iran targets central Israel following attack on country’s north

TEL AVIV, March 3. /TASS/. The central part of Israel has come under new missile fire from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to a TASS correspondent, an air raid alert was declared in the central, most densely populated area of Israel, with sirens heard in the vicinity of Tel Aviv and other places. In addition, traces of missile interceptions were visible in the sky. Earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces noted that they "identified missiles launched from Iran."

The ongoing attack follows earlier reports of air raid alerts being declared in Israel’s northern areas.