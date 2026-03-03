Qatar suspends gas production at some sites - Foreign Ministry

DOHA, March 3. /TASS/. Qatari authorities made a decision to suspend gas production at certain sites as a precautionary measure amid Iranian strikes, Foreign Ministry Spokesman and adviser to the prime minister Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said.

"Gas production at some sites was suspended as a preventive measure to ensure safety of employees," the Al Araby television channel quoted him as saying. "The work is underway to ensure safety of sites and continuity of operations in accordance with the highest standards," he added.

On Monday, QatarEnergy informed about the suspension of production of liquefied natural gas and related products in view of the attack against its production sites.