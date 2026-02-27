Pakistan's prime minister to visit Russia next week, senator confirms

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif will pay a visit to Russia next week, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate's Committee on Defense, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed confirmed.

"The visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Russia will take place next week," he stated while speaking at the Moscow-Islamabad media forum.

According to the senator, "this will be a historic visit" that will serve as "an additional stimulus for the development of bilateral relations."

Earlier, the Islamic Republic's Ambassador to Moscow, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, stated that the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan was planned for the first quarter of 2026.