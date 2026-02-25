India, US kick off joint special forces drills Vajra Prahar

NEW DELHI, February 25. /TASS/. India and the United States have launched joint exercises of special forces units, Vajra Prahar.

As the republic’s Defense Ministry reported, the three-week maneuvers are being conducted in the state of Himachal Pradesh to practice combat operations in high-altitude terrain. "The aim of Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR is to promote military cooperation between India and the United States through enhanced interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics," the statement said.

Vajra Prahar has been held since 2010. The previous exercises took place in November 2024 in the US state of Idaho.